Sensex falls 565 points in early trade

Benchmark indices started the trade on a weak note on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with the Sensex falling 564.77 points, following feeble global market trends and persistent foreign capital outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 564.77 points lower at 52,612.68. The NSE Nifty dipped 162.4 points to 15,687.80.

Among the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards in early trade. Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals.

The U.S. markets also ended lower on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.95 per cent to USD 116.86 per barrel.

"The sharp pullback witnessed in the US last Friday has lost steam and the markets have again turned weak. The decline in commodity prices last week has not sustained and Brent crude is back to above USD 117," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.