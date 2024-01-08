GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty trade lower after early optimism

Markets trade lower after early optimism on weak trends from Asian equities

January 08, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A man walks near the bronze statue of a bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File photo

A man walks near the bronze statue of a bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Benchmark equity indices started the trade on a positive note on Monday, January 8, 2024, but later gave up all early gains to trade lower amid weak trends from Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 155.62 points to 72,181.77 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 53.15 points to 21,763.95.

However, both the indices failed to carry forward the positive momentum and were trading lower later. The Sensex quoted 177.54 points lower at 71,821.10 while the Nifty fell 53.25 points to trade at 21,653.85.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Titan were the biggest gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended marginally up on Friday.

"The year-end rally which took the Nifty up by around 14 per cent from the 2023 October lows, is slowly running out of steam. The major challenge for the rally comes from the mother market US which is showing signs of weakness," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.09 per cent to USD 77.90 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,696.86 crore on October 5, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 178.58 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 72,026.15 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 52.20 points or 0.24 per cent to 21,710.80.

Related Topics

market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.