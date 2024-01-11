GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex climbs 341 points in early trade

The Indian stock markets rallied up amid a rally in global markets

January 11, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Stock traders look at share prices on a screen at a brokerage house in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday, January 11, 2024 amid a rally in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 341.76 points to 71,999.47 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 107.8 points to 21,726.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were the major gainers.

Infosys, Nestle, Wipro and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

"The Q3 results season starting today with the results of TCS and Infosys will provide indications of the Nifty earnings for FY24," said V.K.Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39 per cent to USD 77.11 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark ended 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 71,657.71 on Wednesday. The Nifty advanced 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent to 21,618.70.

