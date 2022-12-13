Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

December 13, 2022 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - Mumbai

The Indian stock markets were tracking cues from strong Asian and American markets.

PTI

A man ties a balloon to the horns of a bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchang.in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, amid firm global market trends and as retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 170.1 points to 62,300.67. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 43.7 points to 18,540.85.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, HDFC Bank and HDFC were among the winners.

Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Shanghai quoted lower.

The US markets had ended in the green on Monday.

Retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November as softening prices of food items brought relief.

The BSE benchmark declined 51.10 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 62,130.57 on Monday. The Nifty ended at 18,497.15, marginally higher by 0.55 points.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.22 per cent to USD 78.94 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹138.81 crore, according to exchange data.

