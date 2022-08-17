Sensex crosses 60,000 mark in early trade

Nifty above reaches 17,873 level.

PTI Mumbai
August 17, 2022 10:21 IST

A traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange’s on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Equity benchmarks on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, continued to trade higher, with the Sensex breaching the crucial 60,000 mark in early trade amid positive global trends and persistent foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index was trading 141.62 points higher at 59,983.83 in early deals. Soon, it jumped to 60,008.11 points, higher by 165.9 points.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 48.25 points to 17,873.50 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted higher while Seoul was trading lower in mid-session deals.

Markets on the Wall Street had ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark index advanced 379.43 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 59,842.21 points on Tuesday. The Nifty climbed 127.10 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,825.25 points.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.5 per cent higher at USD 92.83 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth ₹ 1,376.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

