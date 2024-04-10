Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade

April 10, 2024 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 amid the ongoing optimistic trend in equities and buying in largecap stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 273.65 points to 74,957.35 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 83.85 points to 22,726.60.

From the Sensex basket, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, and Wipro were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai traded lower while Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory.

Wall Street ended mostly with gains on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Positive factors such as expectations of robust Q4 corporate earnings and a pre-election rally are supporting the market," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.04 per cent to USD 89.46 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹593.20 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

"A significant recent healthy trend in the market is the outperformance of the fundamentally strong largecaps over the mid and smallcaps. This trend is making the market healthier and, therefore, has the potential to continue," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark declined 58.80 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 74,683.70 on Tuesday. The benchmark breached the historic 75,000-mark for the first time ever during the day. The NSE Nifty dipped 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent to 22,642.75. It hit the record peak of 22,768.40 during the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.