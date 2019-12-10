Sensex tumbles nearly 250 points; Nifty ends below 11,900

Benchmark indices spiralled lower on December 10, dragged by widespread selling in bank, energy and IT stocks, as investors booked profit at higher levels amid lacklustre macro and global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, after a positive opening, lost momentum throughout the session. It finally closed 247.55 points or 0.61% lower at 40,239.88.

On similar lines, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty fell 80.70 points or 0.68% to finish at 11,856.80.

Participants were eager to take money off the table amid lack of positive news on the growth front, while global cues were weak due to the U.S.-China tensions, traders said.

Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack with 10.05% decline, followed by PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ITC, TCS, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and HCL Tech, which lost up to 2.66%.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, HUL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Auto gained up to 1.06%.

“Selling in domestic market accentuated today as investors turned more cautious over double whammy of inflationary pressure and weak growth. Another factor which is impacting market is the likelihood of maintenance of status quo on rates by both U.S. Fed and ECB. Given domestic premium valuation of key indices, market is highly susceptible for near term volatility,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All the BSE sectoral indices finished in the red.

BSE Utilities took the biggest hit with 2.16% fall, followed by power (1.83%), oil & gas (1.73%), metal (1.38%), basic materials (1.27%), IT (1.18%), Teck (1.12%), FMCG (1.11%) and energy (1.02%).

BSE Auto declined 0.79% after industry data showed that domestic passenger vehicle sales slipped into the negative territory once again in November due to muted demand conditions.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 0.84% to 2,63,773 units in November from 2,66,000 units in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise to trade at 70.93 against the U.S. dollar (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.33% to $64.04 per barrel.

Global equities extended their slide for the second straight day as U.S.-China trade tensions kept sentiment subdued.

In Asia, Hong Kong dropped 0.2% and Tokyo ended 0.1% lower. Singapore and Jakarta also closed in the red. However, Shanghai gained 0.1%.

London’s FTSE 100, Paris’ CAC 40 and Frankfurt’s DAX were trading lower in opening deals.