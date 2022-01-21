Markets

Sensex tumbles 427 points; Nifty retains 17,600

Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex slumped 427 points on Friday, tracking weakness in Bajaj Finserv, L&T and Infosys amid a widespread sell-off in global markets.

Relentless foreign fund outflows further weighed on the bourses, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index ended 427.44 points or 0.72% lower at 59,037.18. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 139.85 points or 0.79% to 17,617.15.

Fag-end buying in some select blue-chip counters helped the bourses limit the losses.

Bajaj Finserv was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 5.37 %, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

On the other hand, HUL, Maruti, HDFC twins, and TCS were among the gainers, rising up to 2.68%.

In other Asian markets, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with deep losses in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 1.92% to $86.68 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹4,679.84 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.


