Sensex tanks over 800 points in early trade; Nifty sinks below 17,300

26 November 2021 10:04 IST

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 3%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 800 points in early trade on November 26 on heavy across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 810.29 points or 1.38% lower at 57,984.80. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 245.15 points or 1.40% to 17,291.10.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 454.10 points or 0.78% higher at 58,795.09, and Nifty surged 121.20 points or 0.70% to close at 17,536.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,300.65 crore on November 25, as per exchange data.

According to V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, when a stock which has more than 10% weight in Nifty surges by 6%, it will trigger a strong upmove in the index. This happened on November 25, when the spurt in RIL moved the Nifty up by 121 points.

"But this uptrend is unlikely to sustain and can easily reverse when the headwinds for the market turn stronger," he said.

He noted that the new headwind is the latest variant of the virus detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. "This along with sustained selling by FIIs for the seventh consecutive day are major sentiment negatives for the market," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo fell up to 2.68% in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended largely positive in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 2.02% to $80.56 per barrel.