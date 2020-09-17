Sensex tanks on weak global cues; Nifty below 11,550

The BSE Sensex tumbled 323 points on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid negative cues from global markets after the US Fed highlighted the uncertainty surrounding economic recovery.
The 30-share BSE index ended 323 points or 0.82% lower at 38,979.85. The NSE Nifty fell 88.45 points or 0.76% to 11,516.10.
Bajaj Finserv was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2%, followed by PowerGrid, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Sun Pharma.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys and Maruti finished higher.
According to traders, domestic equities traded on a negative note tracking weak cues from global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at key policy interest rate staying close to zero at least through 2023 without unveiling any additional stimulus plans.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses.
Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a negative note.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.26% lower at $42.11 per barrel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath