GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex tanks 942 points; Nifty plunges below 24K on heavy selling in Reliance, banking shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 941.88 points or 1.18% to settle at 78,782.24, the lowest closing level since August 6

Published - November 04, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Titan were among the major laggards.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Titan were among the major laggards. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark Sensex tanked nearly 942 points to settle at a three-month low while Nifty tumbled more than 1% to close below 24,000 on Monday (November 4, 2024) dragged down by heavy selling in Reliance Industries and banking shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 941.88 points or 1.18% to settle at 78,782.24, the lowest closing level since August 6. During the day, it slumped 1,491.52 points or 1.87 per cent to 78,232.60. The NSE Nifty tanked 309 points or 1.27% to 23,995.35.

Uncertainty ahead of the U.S. Presidential elections on November 5 and expectations of a fresh stimulus package by China to prop up growth triggered selling in Indian stocks, analysts said. Relentless selling by foreign investors also dampened the sentiments in the equity market.

Watch: How are elections conducted in the U.S?

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Titan were among the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹211.93 crore on Friday (November 1, 2024,) according to exchange data.

Foreign investors pulled out a massive ₹94,000 crore (around $11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows, triggered by the elevated valuation of domestic equities and attractive valuations of Chinese stocks.

A committee of China's National People's Congress is meeting this week triggering speculation that the government may endorse major spending initiatives to boost the economy.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher. European markets were trading mostly higher. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Friday (November 1, 2024.) Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.57% to $74.98 a barrel.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Deepavali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

The BSE benchmark climbed 335.06 points or 0.42% to settle at 79,724.12 in the special Muhurat trading session on Friday (November 1, 2024.) The Nifty advanced 99 points or 0.41% to 24,304.35.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance / stocks / stock exchanges / market and exchange / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.