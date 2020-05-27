Markets

Sensex surrenders opening gains, drops over 60 points; Nifty near 9,000 level

The index gave up all of its gains from the opening session.

The index gave up all of its gains from the opening session.   | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

NSE Nifty fell 13.70 points.

Equity benchmark Sensex turned volatile after jumping over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global markets and uncertainty over the impact of easing lockdown restrictions.

After touching a high of 30,825.18 in opening session, the 30-share index gave up all of its gains to trade 63.21 points or 0.21% lower at 30,546.09.

Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 13.70 points or 0.15% to 9,015.35.

M&M was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling around 2%, followed by UltraTech Cement, Titan, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer declined 63.29 points or 0.21% to end at 30,609.30, while the broader Nifty closed 10.20 points or 0.11% down at 9,029.05.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equities worth Rs 4,716.13 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to experts, market participants were unsure about the extent of pain in the Indian economy as COVID-19 cases continued to rise as the end day of the lockdown neared.

In the next few days, market is likely to trade range-bound with a zig-zag fashion as traders will prefer not to carry forward their open positions on uncertainty in the global markets, they said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,51,767 and the death toll touched 4,337, as per health ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 55.89 lakh and the deceased tally stood around 3.50 lakh.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.17% lower at USD 36.11 per barrel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:00:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-surrenders-opening-gains-drops-over-60-points-nifty-near-9000-level/article31684483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY