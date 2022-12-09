Sensex surrenders early gains as IT stocks crack; logs weekly loss

December 09, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex declined nearly 390 points on December 9, pressured by heavy selling in IT and energy stocks despite a positive trend in global markets.

Rising crude oil prices and relentless foreign capital outflows further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened strong but came under severe selling pressure to close 389.01 points or 0.62% lower at 62,181.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 112.75 points or 0.61% to 18,496.60.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, skidding 6.72%, followed by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Titan, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and ITC were among the gainers, advancing up to 2.24%.

“Today’s downfall in the domestic market was sparked by IT stocks extending their losses after warning of a potential slowdown in business on global recession fears. This was further aggravated by banks losing their grip as PSBs suffered heavy sell-offs.”

"However, global bourses were largely positive, although the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex lost 686.83 points or 1.09%, while the Nifty shed 199.50 points or 1.06%.

“Markets seems to be consolidating for last few sessions as participants are lightning their position ahead of crucial US Fed meeting next week. US PPI data to be released later on Friday as well as US CPI data on 13th December would be keenly watched as they would influence the Fed’s interest rate decision.”

"Further, FIIs have remained net sellers (Rs 5,500 crore) in December so far (baring one positive day) and added to the overall pressure in the market... We expect weakness in tech stocks to continue on account of weak growth outlook. FMCG stocks are expected to do well on the back of fall in commodity prices and improving demand," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Sector-wise, BSE IT, metal and teck lost as much as 2.98% on Friday, while healthcare and bankex logged gains.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and large-cap gauges slipped up to 1%.

Following a rally in the US market, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were also trading with mild gains in mid-session deals.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,131.67 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.05% to $76.19 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.28 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, tracking the weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Flows in the mutual fund industry through systematic investment plans or SIPs route rose to an all-time high of ₹13,306 crore in November, reflecting the growing maturity and confidence of investors.

However, inflow in equity mutual fund schemes plunged 76% to ₹2,258 crore in November from ₹9,390 crore in the preceding month, data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Friday.