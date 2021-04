Sensex surges over 350 points in early trade, Nifty tests 14,750

Mumbai

28 April 2021 11:41 IST

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3%.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points in early trade on April 28, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 351.06 points or 0.72% higher at 49,295.20.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 95.30 points or 0.65% to 14,748.35.

Advertising

Advertising

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, SBI, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 557.63 points or 1.15% higher at 48,944.14, and Nifty surged 168.05 points or 1.16% to 14,653.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,454.75 crore on April 27, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹1,463.44 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are some consistent trends in the market now.

“One, despite the bad news on the COVID front, the market has been maintaining the upside momentum. Two, FIIs have been consistent sellers (above ₹10,000 crore in April, so far) and DIIs have been consistent buyers. These trends are likely to continue in the short run and markets are likely to remain strong,” he said.

It appears that markets are looking into the post-second wave scenario which is likely to emerge in May, he noted, adding that global support to markets continues with positive economic data from the U.S.. The FOMC comment expected later in the day is likely to reaffirm the U.S. Fed’s accommodative stance, imparting further resilience to markets.

“Meanwhile, Q4 results continue to be good. Axis Bank’s numbers confirm the trend of leading private sector banks growing their market share. Early bird midcap results are much better than expected. Midcaps are likely to outperform in the coming days,” he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red.

Bourses on Wall Street ended with losses in overnight sessions.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09% lower at $65.82 per barrel.