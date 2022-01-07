Sensex surges over 330 points in early trade; Nifty tops 17,800

Mumbai

07 January 2022 10:05 IST

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 335 points in opening trade on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

The BSE index was trading 335.30 points or 0.56% higher at 59,937.14 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty advanced 101.80 points or 0.57% to 17,847.70.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 % , followed by ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, HDFC, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, M&M and Maruti were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index slumped 621.31 points or 1.03% to finish at 59,601.84. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 179.35 points or 1% to 17,745.90.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was negative.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended with losses in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.77% to $82.62 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹1,926.77 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.