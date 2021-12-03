Sensex surges over 260 points in early trade; Nifty above 17,470

Mumbai:

03 December 2021 10:11 IST

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 262 points in early trade on December 3, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 262.86 points or 0.45% higher at 58,724.15 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 68.45 points or 0.39% to 17,470.10.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.86%, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M and HDFC.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints were among the losers.

In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark soared 776.50 points or 1.35% to finish at 58,461.29. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty surged 234.75 points or 1.37% to 17,401.65.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended with significant gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.82% to $70.24 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹909.71 crore on December 2, as per exchange data.