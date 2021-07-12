Sensex surges over 240 points in early trade, Nifty tops 15,770

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2%.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 240 points in early trade on July 12, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 241.95 points or 0.46% higher at 52,628.14 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 81.65 points or 0.52% to 15,771.45.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2%, followed by Maruti Suzuki, SBI, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel.

TCS and Reliance Industries rose up to 0.56% in early trade.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 182.75 points or 0.35% lower at 52,386.19. The NSE Nifty dropped 38.10 points or 0.24% to close at 15,689.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,124.65 crore on July 9, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.19% to $75.41 per barrel.