Markets

Sensex surges 724 points; Nifty tops 12,100

File photo of the outside of BSE building. Only for representational purposes.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the Sensex surged 724 points on Thursday to close above the 41,000-mark on across-the-board buying amid a strong trend in the global markets despite uncertainty over the U.S. poll outcome.

After a strong start, the 30-share BSE index maintained its upward trajectory throughout the session to close at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78%.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78% to finish at 12,120.30.

All Sensex components closed in the green.

SBI was the top gainer, soaring over 5%, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Tech.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.

In the forex market, the rupee zoomed 40 paise to close at 74.36 against the U.S. dollar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 4:35:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-surges-724-points-nifty-tops-12100/article33030346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY