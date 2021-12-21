Sensex surges 497 points; Nifty ends above 16,750

Mumbai

21 December 2021 16:37 IST

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 497 points on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 497 points or 0.89% to end at 56,319.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 156.65 points or 0.94% to 16,770.85.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4%, followed by Wipro, Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, PowerGird, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the losers.

Indian benchmarks were positive tracking gains in other Asian markets, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research.

"Traders took encouragement as a Commerce Ministry official said Indian exports showed a turnaround after December last year and are still strong," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.07% to $71.47 per barrel.