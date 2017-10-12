Sensex soars 348 points, all eyes on macro data

Market benchmark Sensex on Thursday rebounded in style, surging more than 348 points — its biggest single-day rise in three months — to end at 32,182, spurred by oil and gas, healthcare, FMCG and auto stocks.

Buying activity was strong ahead of IIP and inflation data due later in the day as domestic investors showed faith in stocks amid a firming trend overseas.

The broader Nifty too regained the key 10,000-mark.

The 30-share Sensex after opening higher settled up 348.23 points, or 1.09 per cent at 32,182.22. This is its best single-session gain since July 10 when it jumped 355.01 points.

On Wednesday, the index had dropped 90 points for the first time in four sessions as investors took profit.

The broader NSE Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark and ended at 10,096.40, up 111.60 points or 1.12 per cent, recording its biggest single-day gain since May 25 when it rallied 149.20 points. Intra-day, it scaled a high and a low of 10,104.45 and 9,977.10, respectively.