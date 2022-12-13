Sensex snaps two-day losing streak, jumps 403 points

December 13, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark indices ended in the green on Tuesday after retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 11 months in November.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 402.73 points or 0.65% to settle at 62,533.30. During the day, it jumped 437.35 points or 0.70% to 62,567.92.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.85 points or 0.60% to end at 18,608.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest winners.

However, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Maruti and Titan were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory, while Shanghai and Seoul settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended higher on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.60% to $79.24 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹138.81 crore, according to exchange data.