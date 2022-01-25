Sensex snaps 5-day rout, rebounds 367 points

Mumbai

25 January 2022 16:20 IST

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC.

Snapping its five-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 367 points on Tuesday, boosted by strong gains in Maruti, Axis Bank and SBI amid a supportive trend in European equities.

The BSE gauge ended 366.64 points or 0.64% higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 128.85 points or 0.75% to close at 17,277.95.

On the other hand, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC twins and RIL were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended sharply lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.89% to $87.04 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹3,751.58 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.