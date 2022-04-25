Sensex slumps 617 points; Nifty falls below 17,000

International oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.44% to $101.92 per barrel

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

International oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.44% to $101.92 per barrel

Benchmark indices tumbled for the second day in a row on Monday, with the Sensex tanking 617.26 points following heavy selling in market major Reliance Industries and negative global cues.

Unabated foreign fund outflows added to the weak sentiment.

The BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08% to end at 56,579.89. During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46% to 56,356.87.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 218 points or 1.27% to 16,953.95.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Titan, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were the major laggards.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Asian markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai settled significantly lower.

Markets in Europe were also trading in the negative zone in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.44% to $101.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth ₹2,461.72 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.