Sensex slumps 372 points; Nifty drops below 17,800

People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 372 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 372.32 points or 0.62% lower at 59,636.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75% to 17,764.80.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3%, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers.

The domestic sentiment was impacted by the negative cues from other Asian markets coupled with inflationary pressures, partially driven by a surging trend in energy prices, said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.46% to $79.91 per barrel.


