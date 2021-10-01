Sensex slumps 361 points; Nifty ends below 17,550

Mumbai

01 October 2021 16:52 IST

Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 361 points on Friday, weighed by HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 360.78 points or 0.61% lower at 58,765.58. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 86.10 points or 0.49 % to 17,532.05.

Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3% , followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, M&M, Dr Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement and PowerGrid were among the gainers.

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth consecutive day on weak global cues, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

“Heavy selling pressure on financials (excluding PSU banks) and IT dragged the index. However, buying was seen in pharma, metals and PSU banks,” he noted.

He added that better-than-expected sales volume for select automobile companies enabled Nifty Auto index to recover from day’s low, while investors preferred to book some amount of profit in the IT space ahead of September quarter earnings beginning from next week.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended in the red. Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

Equities in Europe were also trading with significant losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.47% to $77.94 per barrel.