Sensex slips 95 points in early trade, Nifty hovers around 16,600

Mumbai

27 August 2021 10:10 IST

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1%, followed by HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 95 points in early trade on August 27, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 96.18 points or 0.17% lower at 55,852.92. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 23.70 points or 0.14% to 16,613.20.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1%, followed by HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE index ended just 4.89 points or 0.01% higher at 55,949.10. And the broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01% to its fresh closing peak of 16,636.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,974.48 crore on August 26, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.

Equities in the U.S. ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 1.03% to $71.80 per barrel.