Sensex sheds over 150 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,900

Mumbai

26 October 2020 10:02 IST

Reliance Industries was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, M&M, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 173.47 points or 0.43% lower at 40,512.03, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 47.20 points or 0.40% to 11,883.15.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, PowerGrid and L&T were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31% higher at 40,685.50; and the Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28% to end 11,930.35.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹906.93 crore on a net basis on Friday.

“Indian equities are likely to witness some amount of volatility this week due expiry factor,” said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

Additionally, announcement of second quarter earnings by a large number of companies and key economic data especially infrastructure output (core sector) and fiscal deficit for September would be key things to watch out for, he stated.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.64% lower at $41.38 per barrel.