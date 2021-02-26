Sensex sees worst day in 10 months, sinks 3.8%

The BSE Sensex crashed about 1,940 points to post its biggest single-day fall in almost 10 months, and the NSE Nifty plunged more than 568 points to settle below the psychological 15,000-mark on Friday, tracking global sell-offs triggered by a panic in bond markets overseas.
Investors also turned cautious ahead of India’s third quarter GDP data release, while keeping an eye on simmering tensions between the U.S. and Syria.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 3.8% or 1,939.32 points to 49,099.99 — its worst one-day fall since May 4. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 568.20 points or 3.76% to 14,529.15 — the biggest single-day drop since March 23 last year. On the Sensex chart, all 30 constituents ended in the red, with eight scrips logging declines of more than 5%. The rupee tumbled 104 paise to 73.47 against the U.S. dollar.
“Domestic markets [fell] in line with the global trend triggered by a sharp rise in bond yields,” said Vinod Nair, head, Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Other Asian bourses too closed with heavy losses.
