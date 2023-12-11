Sensex scales 70,000-peak for first time in early trade; Nifty crosses 21,000-level

December 11, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Mumbai

Benchmark Sensex surged past the 70,000-level for the first time in early trade on December 11 and the broader Nifty crossed the 21,000-mark as equity market continued with its bullish momentum.

The key indices had touched their new lifetime highs on December 8 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the growth forecast for the current fiscal and kept policy rates unchanged.

Also read | Ten key takeaways from RBI’s Monetary Policy statement

The 30-share Sensex touched its all-time high of 70,048.90 points soon after opening and later marginally shed its gains to 69,958.13 points, which is a rise of 132.53 points or 0.19% compared to Friday's closing level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting similar trends, the 50-share Nifty climbed to its high of 21,019.80 points. Later, it was trading at 20,984.65 points, gaining 15.25 points or 0.07%.

In the Sensex pack, 20 scrips were trading in the green while 10 were in the negative territory. Among the Nifty constituents, 27 stocks gained while 22 declined in early trade.

V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said global and domestic cues favour continuation of the ongoing rally in the market despite high valuations.

"FIIs turning buyers, strong DII inflows, exuberant retail investors and a thriving IPO market supported by strong economic fundamentals can sustain the rally in the short run ignoring the high valuations," he said.

Foreign institutional investors are referred as FIIs and DII stands for domestic institutional investors. On Friday, Sensex closed at 69,825.60 points and Nifty at 20,969.40 points. Nifty had gone past the 21,000-level in intra-day trade on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Asian markets witnessed mixed trends as Japan's Nikkei 225 gained while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell more than 2%. The U.S. and European stocks had ended in the green on Friday.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have turned bullish, investing ₹26,505 crore into the domestic equities in the first six trading sessions of December. Vijayakumar said that a significant trend in the market is the outperformance of the Bank Nifty over the Nifty.

"Last week while the Nifty appreciated by 3.5%, Bank Nifty shot up by 5.5%. This outperformance is likely to continue...," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.