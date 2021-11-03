Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tops 17,900

Mumbai:

03 November 2021 09:59 IST

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on November 3 led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, L&T and Infosys amid a positive trend in U.S. markets ahead of the U.S. Fed’s policy outcome.

The 30-share index was trading 282.15 points or 0.47% higher at 60,311.21 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 84.20 points or 0.47% to 17,973.15.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by L&T, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and UltraTech Cement.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Titan, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and HUL were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 109.40 points or 0.18% lower at 60,029.06, and Nifty fell by 40.70 points or 0.23% to 17,888.95.

Also Read Business news live | ByteDance founder steps down as chairman

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth ₹244.87 crore on November 2, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while the Tokyo stock exchange was closed on November 3.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended with gains in the overnight session ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy outcome, scheduled for tonight.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.24% to $83.67 per barrel.