Sensex rises over 200 points; Nifty tests 11,950

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The 30-share index was trading 213.78 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 40,573.19. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 57.65 points, or 0.48 %, to 11,972.05.

Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel amid positive cues from global equities.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Steel which rose up to 2.48 %, Bharti Airtel 2.30 %, Infosys 1.33 %, Sun Pharma 1.55 %, Vedanta 1.27 % and RIL 0.82 %t.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto fell up to 0.76 %, ICICI Bank 0.75 %, HCL Tech 0.70 %, Asian Paints 0.59 % and ONGC slipped 0.60 %.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 215.76 points, or 0.53 %, lower at 40,359.41. The Nifty settled 54 points, or 0.45 per cent, down at 11,914.40.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth ₹ 305.72 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth ₹ 177.37 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated marginally against the US dollar to trade at 71.72 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to $ 63.52 per barrel.

