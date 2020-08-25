Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, financial stocks extend gains

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, M&M and Maruti.

The BSE benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on August 25, tracking gains in financial stocks amid largely positive trend in global markets.

After touching a high of 39,008.89 in opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 157.31 points or 0.41% higher at 38,956.39; while the NSE Nifty was up 46.70 points or 0.41% at 11,513.15.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, M&M and Maruti.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 364.36 points or 0.95% higher at 38,799.08, while the broader Nifty jumped 94.85 points or 0.83% to 11,466.45.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹219.07 crore on a net basis on August 24.

Traders said, besides stock-specific action, domestic bourses followed largely positive trend in global equities.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals, while those in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22% higher at $45.74 per barrel.