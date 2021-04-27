Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade, Nifty tops 14,500

Mumbai

27 April 2021 10:50 IST

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 150 points in early trade on April 27, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and TCS despite a negative trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 155.63 points or 0.32% higher at 48,542.14.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.80 points or 0.34% to 14,534.80.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 508.06 points or 1.06% higher at 48,386.51, and Nifty jumped 143.65 points or 1% to 14,485.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,111.89 crore on April 26, according to provisional exchange data.

Domestic equities rebounded mainly led by sharp recovery in financials, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring Pharma, most of the key sectoral indices traded in green in the morning session. Strong March quarter performance led ICICI Bank to recover sharply, while HCL Tech witnessed sell-off due to subdued 4Q performance.

“A persistent rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and enhanced economic restrictions has dented investors sentiments over the last couple of weeks. However, a sharp reduction in fresh caseload in Maharashtra on Monday offered some comfort and a further reversal in caseload should augur well for the economy and markets,” he noted

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Bourses on Wall Street ended with gains in overnight sessions.

“With Nasdaq and S&P at record highs, the global support to markets is strong. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting later in the day will be keenly watched by markets for clues on probable trends in rates and yields,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.55% higher at $65.39 per barrel.