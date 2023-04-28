ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex revisits 61k, Nifty above 18k; RIL, ITC stocks spurt

April 28, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 149.95 points or 0.84% to finish at 18,065

PTI

People walk past an electronic signage displayed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 460 points to reclaim the 61,000 mark while the Nifty closed above the 18k level on April 28, propelled by robust buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 463.06 points or 0.76% to settle at 61,112.44. During the day, it rallied 560.08 points or 0.92% to 61,209.46.

Wipro was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.89%, followed by Nestle, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

In contrast, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards, skidding up to 2.39%.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark surged 348.80 points or 0.58% to settle at 60,649.38 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 101.45 points or 0.57% to end at 17,915.05.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45% to $78.72 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on April 27 as they bought equities worth ₹1,652.95 crore, according to exchange data.

