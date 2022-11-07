Sensex revisits 61,000 on gains in auto, energy stocks

The index witnessed a high of 61,401.54 and a low of 60,714.36 during the session

PTI Mumbai
November 07, 2022 16:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on November 7, propelled by robust buying in auto, energy and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

A strong rupee against the U.S. dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities, traders said.

In a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 234.79 points or 0.39% higher at 61,185.15. The index witnessed a high of 61,401.54 and a low of 60,714.36 during the session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points or 0.47% to end at 18,202.80 points.

State Bank of India topped the Sensex gainers' chart, jumping 3.44%, followed by Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti and PowerGrid.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In contrast, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.37%.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 18 of the 30 Sensex counters closing in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul logged gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended higher in the previous session on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19% lower at $98.38 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 45 paise to close at 81.90 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth ₹1,436.25 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app