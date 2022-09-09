Sensex reclaims 60k level in early trade; Nifty tests 17,900

The international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed to $89.38 per barrel

PTI Mumbai
September 09, 2022 10:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous day’s gain, amid foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 431.58 points to 60,119.80 in early trade. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty went higher by 127.2 points to 17,925.95.

From the Sensex pack of firms, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

The U.S. markets had ended higher on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark climbed 659.31 points or 1.12% to settle at 59,688.22. The Nifty advanced 174.35 points or 0.99% to 17,798.75.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26% to $89.38 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹2,913.09 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Local equity benchmark indices opened firm in tandem with the buoyancy seen in the Asian pack and overnight surge in the U.S. markets," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Positive catalysts such as plunging oil prices and easing U.S. dollar index are likely to help maintain optimism," Mr. Tapse said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
financial markets
stocks
stock broking
stock splits
stock options
stock activity
financing and stock offering
stock exchanges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app