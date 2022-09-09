Markets

Sensex reclaims 60k level in early trade; Nifty tests 17,900

A traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets in Mumbai.

A traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous day’s gain, amid foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 431.58 points to 60,119.80 in early trade. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty went higher by 127.2 points to 17,925.95.

From the Sensex pack of firms, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

The U.S. markets had ended higher on Thursday.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark climbed 659.31 points or 1.12% to settle at 59,688.22. The Nifty advanced 174.35 points or 0.99% to 17,798.75.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26% to $89.38 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹2,913.09 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Local equity benchmark indices opened firm in tandem with the buoyancy seen in the Asian pack and overnight surge in the U.S. markets," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Positive catalysts such as plunging oil prices and easing U.S. dollar index are likely to help maintain optimism," Mr. Tapse said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
financial markets
stocks
stock broking
stock splits
stock options
stock activity
financing and stock offering
stock exchanges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 10:33:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-reclaims-60k-level-in-early-trade-nifty-tests-17900/article65869451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY