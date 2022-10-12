Sensex rebounds 478 points, Nifty up by 140; snap three-day losing run

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net of ₹4,612.67 crore on October 12

PTI Mumbai:
October 12, 2022 17:08 IST

The bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1% on Wednesday, snapping their three-day losing run following gains in banking, power and IT shares amid positive trends in European markets.

The 30-share BSE barometer climbed 478.59 points or 0.84% to settle at 57,625.91. During the day, it jumped 540.32 points or 0.94% to 57,687.64.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 17,100 level by jumping 140.05 points or 0.82% to close at 17,123.60.

In the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Axis Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and ICICI Bank ended lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Shanghai ended higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.39% to $94.64 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net of ₹4,612.67 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE

