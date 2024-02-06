Sensex rebounds 454 points on buying in IT shares, foreign fund inflows

February 06, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1% on February 6 following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys and fresh foreign fund inflows.

After a firm beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63% to settle at 72,186.09. During the day, it jumped 529.98 points or 0.73% to 72,261.40.

The Nifty went up by 157.70 points or 0.72% to 21,929.40.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel climbed over 2% after the company on Monday posted a 54% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹2,442.2 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of growth in high-value customers.

Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with smart gains while Seoul and Tokyo ended in the negative territory.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The U.S. markets ended lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹518.88 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined by 354.21 points or 0.49% to settle at 71,731.42 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 82.10 points or 0.38% to close at 21,771.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.09% to $77.92 a barrel.