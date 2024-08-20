GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex rebounds 370 points; bank, finance stocks spurt

Rising for the fourth consecutive day, the NSE Nifty surged 126.20 points or 0.51% to 24,698.85

Published - August 20, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty soared on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), propelled by robust buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 378.18 points or 0.47% to settle at 80,802.86. During the day, the benchmark soared 518.28 points or 0.64 per cent to 80,942.96.

Rising for the fourth consecutive day, the NSE Nifty surged 126.20 points or 0.51% to 24,698.85.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading with gains. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

"Much of the strength and rally at Dalal Street is in the backdrop of steady SIP flows by retail investors. Global factors will be keenly watched as local investors would be eyeing the July FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting minutes to be released on Wednesday," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,667.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,802.92 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.72% to $77.10 a barrel.

In a range-bound trade, the BSE benchmark on Monday slipped 12.16 points or 0.02% to settle at 80,424.68. The NSE Nifty edged up 31.50 points or 0.13% to 24,572.65 in a volatile trade.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.