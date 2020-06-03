Markets

Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 10,100 level

The gradual reopening of economies world over has fuelled bullish trend in global markets.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade on Wednesday, led by strong buying in HDFC duo, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries as positive domestic and global cues enthused investor sentiment.

Massive influx of foreign funds also supported market sentiments, traders said.

After hitting a high of 34,422.71, the 30-share index was trading 513.91 points or 1.52% higher at 34,339.44.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 164.40 points or 1.65% to 10,143.50.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 6%, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and HUL were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer soared 522.01 points or 1.57% to settle at 33,825.53, and the broader Nifty jumped 152.95 points or 1.56% to 9,979.10.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth ₹7,498.29 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

The bulls continued to maintain their firm grip on the markets as the benchmark indices surged led by heavy foreign fund inflow and positive global cues, analysts said.

Encouraging comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India’s economy would get back on track as the government is working towards systematic reforms also boosted investor sentiments, they noted.

The further added that gradual reopening of economies world over has fuelled bullish trend in global markets.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul surged up to 2%.

Exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.31% higher at USD 40.09 per barrel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 10:24:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-rallies-over-500-points-in-early-trade-nifty-reclaims-10100-level/article31736250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY