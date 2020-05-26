Markets

Sensex rallies over 400 points in opening session; Nifty tops 9,100

Sharebrokers and holders checking Sensex and Nifty at a share market.

Sharebrokers and holders checking Sensex and Nifty at a share market.   | Photo Credit: PTI

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4%, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, UltraTech Cement and L&T.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on May 26 led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ITC and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets.

After touching a high of 31,086.70 in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 373.67 points or 1.22% higher at 31,046.26.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 108.70 points or 1.20% to 9,147.95.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4%, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, UltraTech Cement and L&T.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session on May 22, the BSE barometer ended 260.31 points or 0.84% lower at 30,672.59, while the broader Nifty settled 67 points or 0.74% down at 9,039.25.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,353.90 crore in the capital market on May 22, provisional exchange data showed.

Markets were closed on May 25 for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Besides stock-specific action, domestic investors were enthused by positive cues from global markets as lockdown restrictions eased world over, traders said.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, markets may see some respite this week due to oversold positions, especially in the banking space, but sustainability would be tough at the higher levels.

Further, volatility will prevail as COVID-19 cases spike in the country, he added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.29% higher at $35.99 per barrel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:47:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-rallies-over-400-points-in-opening-session-nifty-tops-9100/article31676492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY