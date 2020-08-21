Sensex rallies over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,400

According to traders, besides stock-specific action, domestic bourses followed positive trend in global equities.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 330.76 points or 0.87% higher at 38,551.15; while NSE Nifty was up 98.05 points or 0.87% at 11,410.25.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3%, followed by SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Infosys.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel was the sole laggard in early trade.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed at 38,220.39, down 394.40 points or 1.02%, while the broader Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84% to finish at 11,312.20.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹268.46 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains in mid-day deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33% higher at USD 45.05 per barrel.