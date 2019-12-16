Sensex rallies 175 points to hit record high; Nifty tests 12,100

Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 175 points to hit its record high of 41,185.03 in opening session on Monday tracking global euphoria over the US-China trade deal.

After starting significantly higher, the 30-share index pared gains to trade 15.33 points or 0.04 per cent up at 41,025.04. Similarly, the broader Nifty was trading 5.75 points or 0.05 % up at 12,092.45.

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.01 %, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahirdra, TCS, Bajaj Auto and SBI.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the top loser, shedding up to 1.57 %. Yes Bank, HUL, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 428 points, or 1.05 %, higher at 41,009.71, while the Nifty settled 114.90 points, or 0.96 per cent, higher at 12,086.70.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹ 115.70 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth ₹ 384.92 crore, data available with stock exchange showed on Friday.

According to traders, an agreement between the U.S. and China over trade tariffs has enthused global investors.

The two countries have reached a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal reaching a big breakthrough in the over 18-month-long bruising trade war between the world’s two largest economies that threatened to roil the global economy.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a flat note.

Back home, market participants are eyeing announcement of wholesale inflation later in the day, traders said.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.34 % to $65 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 6 paise to 70.77 in morning session.