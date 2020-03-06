Sensex plunges over 1,450 points, Nifty below 11,000

Mumbai

06 March 2020 10:12 IST

Persistent fears of the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacting global economy also weighed on the investor sentiments.

The Indian equity indices slumped on Friday morning, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,450 points

The slump across the sectoral indices was led by the finance and banking stocks as the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday superseded the board of directors of Yes Bank and placed it under moratorium.

Persistent fears of the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacting global economy also weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

Advertising

Advertising

At 9.36 a.m., the BSE Sensex trimmed some losses and was trading at 37,376.66, lower by 1,093.95 points or 2.84 per cent from the previous close of 38,470.61

So far, the index has touched an intra-day low of 37,011.09, falling by 1,459.52 points.

It had opened at the intra-day high of 37,613.96.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,938.75, lower by 330.25 or 2.93 per cent from its previous close.