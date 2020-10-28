Sensex plunges 600 points; Nifty cracks below 11,750

Mumbai

28 October 2020 16:00 IST

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack.

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 600 points on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a massive selloff in European markets.

After hitting a low of 39,774.60 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 599.64 points or 1.48% lower at 39,922.46.

Similarly, the broader NSE tanked 159.80 points or 1.34% to close at 11,729.60.

Advertising

Advertising

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3%, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel was the top gainer, rallying more than 4%, after the country’s second largest telecom operator reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period.

Consolidated revenue rose 22% to ₹ 25,785 crore in the September quarter, while net loss narrowed to ₹ 763 crore.

M&M, Maruti and L&T also ended with gains.

According to analysts, Indian equities faced intense selloff after European markets opened with heavy losses amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Extremely volatility was also witnessed ahead of monthly derivatives expiry and US presidential election, they said.

Benchmarks in Europe plunged up to 3% in early deals.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a negative note, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the positive territory.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 3.20% lower at USD 40.28 per barrel.