Sensex plummets over 1,100 points in early trade on global sell-off

Sharebrokers and holders checking Sensex and Nifty at a share market. File.

Sharebrokers and holders checking Sensex and Nifty at a share market. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

NSE Nifty plunged 228.15 points

Witnessing a gap-down opening, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,100 points in early trade on Friday tracking massive global sell-off fuelled by concerns over economic recovery and a second coronavirus wave in the U.S.

After starting at 32,436.69, the 30-share index pared some losses to trade 813.26 points, or 2.42%, lower at 32,725.11.

Similarly, NSE Nifty plunged 228.15 points, or 2.30%, to 9,673.85.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling around 6%, followed by ONGC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the sole gainer.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer tumbled 708.68 points, or 2.07%, to close at 33,538.37, while the broader Nifty tanked 214.15 points, or 2.12%, to 9,902.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹805.14 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, negative cues from global markets, foreign fund outflow and rising coronavirus cases continued to hit domestic investor sentiment.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street sank up to 6% in overnight trade as coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased again, deflating recent optimism for a quick economic recovery.

Market mood was also dampened after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell signalled the U.S. economy would take some time to bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis, analysts said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul plunged up to 2%.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.53 per cent to $37.96 per barrel.

