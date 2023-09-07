ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty tumble on weak global cues, foreign fund outflows

September 07, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - Mumbai

Sensex falls 187 points to 65,693 in early session; Nifty declines 55 points to 19,555

PTI

After a weak beginning, the BSE Sensex further fell by 187.11 points to 65,693.41. The Nifty declined 55.35 points to 19,555.70. File

Domestic equity benchmark indices fell in initial trade on September 7 tracking weak global markets and foreign fund outflows.

After a weak beginning, the BSE Sensex further fell by 187.11 points to 65,693.41. The Nifty declined 55.35 points to 19,555.70.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Power Grid were the major laggards.

Maruti, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on September 6.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.19% to $90.43 a barrel.

“A major concern in the market is the Brent crude rising above $90 with negative implications for India’s macros and inflation,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,245.86 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Fag-end buying helped the BSE benchmark climb 100.26 points or 0.15% to settle at 65,880.52 on September 6. The Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18% to end at 19,611.05.

