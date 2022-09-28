Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1%

BSE Sensex falls 509.24 points or 0.89% to settle at 56,598.28; NSE Nifty declines 148.80 points or 0.87% to end at 16,858.60

PTI Mumbai
September 28, 2022 17:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File

Benchmark indices ended nearly 1% lower on September 28, tracking a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 509.24 points or 0.89% to settle at 56,598.28. During the day, it tanked 621.85 points or 1.08% to 56,485.67.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 148.80 points or 0.87% to end at 16,858.60.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended sharply lower.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Sep. 27.

“Investors continue to be sceptical of the domestic market’s higher premium amid the ongoing global deceleration while foreign investors are fleeing emerging economies in search of safer havens.

“Although the domestic economy is buoyed by solid fundamentals, the stock market’s appetite for risk has been hindered by the rising worries of a worldwide recession,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.08% to $86.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹2,823.96 crore on Sep. 27, according to data available with BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stock exchanges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app