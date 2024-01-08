Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1% on global weakness

January 08, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with deep losses on January 8, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 670.93 points or 0.93% to settle at 71,355.22. During the day, it fell 725.11 points or 1% to 71,301.04.

The Nifty declined 197.80 points or 0.91% to 21,513.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, ITC, Nestle, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.

In contrast, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Titan were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

European markets were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended marginally up on Friday.

"The market witnessed widespread selling as the euphoria over early rate cuts may diminish due to the better-than-expected non-farm payroll data from the U.S. and the consequent rise in the U.S. 10-year yield. In the near term, investors’ trade positions will be more inclined towards the upcoming result season," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.21% to $77.81 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,696.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 178.58 points or 0.25% to settle at 72,026.15 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 52.20 points or 0.24% to 21,710.80.

